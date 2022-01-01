Go
Katrina's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

3041 E 3300 S

Popular Items

GUACAMOLE$8.99
HORCHATA$2.99
CHILE VER ENCHILADA$13.99
ANY TWO COMBINATIONS$15.00
CHOOSE ANY TWO ENTREES SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS
SPECIAL TACOS (A LA CARTE)
SERVED ON CORN TORTILLA GARNISHED WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO. BIRRIA TACO COMES WITH CONSOME AND SALSA VERDE.
FISH TACOS$14.99
2 CORN TORTILLA FILLED WITH GRILLED MAHI MAHI, SHREDDED CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CHEESE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SALSA VERDE, RICE AND BEANS.
Location

3041 E 3300 S

Millcreek UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
