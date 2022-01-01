Go
Toast

Katsu Bar Bolsa

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CURRY • HAMBURGERS

9090 Bolsa Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (70 reviews)

Popular Items

Seasoned Fries$4.00
Seasoned fries
Dill Egg Salad Sando$8.50
Homemade egg salad with fresh Dill on Japanese Milk Bread
Cauliflower Fries$5.00
Fresh cauliflowers fries with house garlic aioli sauce on side.
Original Sandwich$9.50
Berry Katsu Sauce, Tomato, Onion, Bell Pepper Pico de Gallo, Arugula, American Cheese on Brioche bun
Curry Katsu Bowl$12.00
Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles
Rosemary Katsu Sando$9.50
Berry katsu sauce, Yuzu cabbage, Whole grain mustard aioli on Japanese Milk Bread
Mushroom Tempura$5.00
Mixed fresh mushrooms tempura. Comes with house garlic aioli sauce
Korean Gang Jung (Tender bites)$6.00
Korean style crispy Chicken or Pork tender sticks with choice of Garlic Soy or Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce
Spicy Kimchi Mandu$5.00
Korean style fried spicy kimchi dumpling
Caprese Katsu Sando$10.50
Berry katsu sauce, Fresh basil, Tomato, Fresh mozarella cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette dressing on Japanese Milk Bread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9090 Bolsa Ave

Westminster CA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Presotea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kobe Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THH Sandwiches (Bolsa Ave.)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster

No reviews yet

Banh Cuon Tay Ho restaurants are focused to serve fresh, authentic, hand-crafted, made to order Vietnamese food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston