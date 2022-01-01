Katsu Burger Bellevue
Come and enjoy our Deep Fried Deliciousness!
12700 Southeast 38th Street
Popular Items
Location
12700 Southeast 38th Street
Bellevue WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thai Ginger
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Five Stones Coffee Co
Due to Coronavirus, we are only offering to go orders as well as asking people to continue to respect social distancing. Thanks so much!!
BTW WA #2
The Best Thai Food on Wheels! Stop by our truck with your empty stomach!!