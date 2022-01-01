Go
Katsu Burger Bellevue

Popular Items

Fries$3.75
Seasalt, Nori, Curry or 12 Spices
Katsu Curry$10.00
Katsu, American Cheese, Curry Seasoning, Curry Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies
** Pork Katsu is the most popular **
Samurai Select$11.00
Katsu, Bacon, Pineapples, Wasabi Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies
** Beef Katsu is the most popular **
Godzilla Attack$10.50
Katsu, Pepperjack Cheese, 12 Spices Seasoning, Jalapenos, Spicy Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies
** Beef Katsu is the most popular **
Milkshakes$4.75
16oz
Banzai Bites$5.25
Chicken, Pork or Chicken/Pork Combo
Ninja Deluxe$11.00
Katsu, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Japanese Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies
** Pork Katsu is the most popular **
Teriyaki Chicken$9.50
Katsu, Pineapples, Japanese Mayo & Teriyaki Sauce, Veggies
** Chicken Katsu is the most popular **
Ohayou Gozaimasu$12.00
Katsu, Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Japanese Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce
** Beef Katsu is the most popular **
Tokyo Classic$9.00
Katsu, Japanese Mayo & Tonkatsu Sauce, Veggies
** Beef Katsu is the most popular **
Location

12700 Southeast 38th Street

Bellevue WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
