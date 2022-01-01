Katsu-Ya - Sushi Katsu-Ya - Northridge
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Location
9701 Reseda Boulevard, Northridge CA 91324
