Katsubo Tea - Mission Viejo

On every Katsubo cup you will find the face of our samurai. The word samurai comes from the Japanese verb saburau, which means “to serve”. With every drink we brew, we SERVE and HONOR you. Sourcing only the finest premium teas. Using only the freshest ingredients. Supporting Organic Farmers. With every delicious sip, taste the devotion to our craft & you.

28251 Marguerite Prkwy Suite B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Orange Passion$5.50
Refreshing Four Seasons Oolong Tea infused with passion fruit & fresh squeezed orange juice. Garnished with fresh lemons & orange slices. 600ml / 20oz.
Katsubō Sugar$5.50
Our house sweet milk and caramelized brown sugar. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz
Avocado Zen$6.00
A creamy avocado smoothie served with strawberry puree, strawberry bits and a touch of Himalayan sea salt. 600ml / 20oz.
Strawberry Jasmine Green Tea$5.50
Refreshing Jasmine Green Tea infused with a strawberry puree. 600ml / 20oz.
Thai Milk Tea$5.50
Our strong-brewed Thai black tea is combined with spices such as star anise, crushed tamarind, cardamom, just to name a few. Combined & blended with our house milk and served over ice. 600ml / 20oz.
Cookie Crème Sugar$6.00
Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, crème brulee pudding, and a generous portion of oreo crumbles. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Strawberry Zen$6.00
Our fresh strawberry smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam, lemon zest and strawberry bits. 600ml / 20oz.
Aichi Green Tea Crumble$6.00
Premium Aichi organic green tea blended with a crème brulee pudding, house sweet crème and a generous portion of chocolate cookie crumbles. 600ml / 20oz.
Mango Zen$6.00
Our fresh mango smoothie served with our signature house zen cheese foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Watermelon Jasmine Green Tea$5.75
Refreshing Jasmine Green Tea infused with a watermelon puree. 600ml / 20oz.
See full menu

Location

Mission Viejo CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

