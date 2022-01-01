Katsubo Tea Fullerton
On every Katsubo cup you will find the face of our samurai. The word samurai comes from the Japanese verb saburau, which means “to serve”.
With every drink we brew, we SERVE and HONOR you.
Sourcing only the finest premium teas.
Using only the freshest ingredients.
Supporting Organic Farmers.
With every delicious sip, taste the devotion to our craft & you.
2241 W Malvern Ave
Popular Items
Location
2241 W Malvern Ave
Fullerton CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
J Sushi- Brea
Fresh sushi for affordable price!
bb.q Chicken
Orange County's No. 1 Korean Fried Chicken!
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!!