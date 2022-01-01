Katsubo Tea Fullerton

Go
On every Katsubo cup you will find the face of our samurai. The word samurai comes from the Japanese verb saburau, which means “to serve”.
With every drink we brew, we SERVE and HONOR you.
Sourcing only the finest premium teas.
Using only the freshest ingredients.
Supporting Organic Farmers.
With every delicious sip, taste the devotion to our craft & you.

2241 W Malvern Ave

Popular Items

White Peach$3.85
Oolong Tea combined with the delicacy and sweetness of infused white peach. 600ml / 20oz.
Crème Brûlée Sugar$6.00
Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and crème brulee. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Mango Zen$6.00
Our fresh mango smoothie served with our signature house zen cheese foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Cookie Crème Sugar$6.00
Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, crème brulee, and a generous portion of oreo crumbles. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Aichi Green Tea Crumble$6.00
Premium Aichi organic green tea blended with a crème brulee pudding, house sweet crème and a generous portion of chocolate cookie crumbles. 600ml / 20oz.
Ronin Matcha$6.00
Only the finest matcha sourced from Japan. Our signature frappe blends milk with our house made sweet crème brulee pudding and a hint of strawberry puree and bits. 600ml / 20 oz.
Orange Passion$5.50
Refreshing Four Seasons Oolong Tea infused with passion fruit & fresh squeezed orange juice. Garnished with fresh lemons & orange slices. 600ml / 20oz.
House Taro$6.00
Our silky house prepared taro served with fresh house milk and ice. 600ml / 20oz.
Katsubō Sugar$5.50
Our house sweet milk and caramelized brown sugar. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz
Strawberry Zen$6.00
Our fresh strawberry smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam, lemon zest and strawberry bits. 600ml / 20oz.
Location

Fullerton CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
