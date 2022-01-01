Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House
Where the "Craic" is Mighty!
SANDWICHES • STEAKS
300 Broadway St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
300 Broadway St
Cape Girardeau MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
