Katy American restaurants you'll love

Mo's Irish Pub
23511 Katy Freeway, Katy
Popular items
Boneless Wings
$11.00
Great tasting and easy to eat! Tossed in your choice of Mo’s Spicy Buffalo, Sesame Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Jameson Glaze, or Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ. Served with your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.
Triple Grilled Cheese
$11.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread. Served with a cup of piping hot tomato soup.
Soft Pretzel
$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy
Popular items
The Oaks Burger
$14.00
8oz patty grilled over oak wood fire, grilled brioche, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and cilantro ranch aioli on grilled brioche bun
Wings of Eight
$15.00
crispy fried Wings and legs tossed in your choice of:
buffalo // house BBQ // sweet chili // lemon pepper
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
3902 North Fry Rd, Katy
Popular items
6pc Traditional
$9.49
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
Corn Bread
$2.00
Our famous sweet vanilla cornbread.
8pc Boneless Meal Deal
$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.