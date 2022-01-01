Katy American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Katy

Mo's Irish Pub image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

23511 Katy Freeway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boneless Wings$11.00
Great tasting and easy to eat! Tossed in your choice of Mo’s Spicy Buffalo, Sesame Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Jameson Glaze, or Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ. Served with your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.
Triple Grilled Cheese$11.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread. Served with a cup of piping hot tomato soup.
Soft Pretzel$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar

2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Oaks Burger$14.00
8oz patty grilled over oak wood fire, grilled brioche, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and cilantro ranch aioli on grilled brioche bun
Wings of Eight$15.00
crispy fried Wings and legs tossed in your choice of:
buffalo // house BBQ // sweet chili // lemon pepper
More about The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
Wing Snob image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

3902 North Fry Rd, Katy

Avg 4.6 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6pc Traditional$9.49
Fresh, never frozen, deep fried bone-in wings. Includes a mix of flats and drums tossed in your favorite sauces.
Corn Bread$2.00
Our famous sweet vanilla cornbread.
8pc Boneless Meal Deal$12.99
Includes 8 boneless wings plus seasoned fries, veggies OR 4oz coleslaw & a 22oz fountain drink.
More about Wing Snob
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

25830 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy

Avg 4.7 (468 reviews)
Takeout
More about BurgerIM

