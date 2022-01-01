Katy bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Katy
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Mo's Irish Pub
23511 Katy Freeway, Katy
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Great tasting and easy to eat! Tossed in your choice of Mo’s Spicy Buffalo, Sesame Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Jameson Glaze, or Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ. Served with your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.
|Triple Grilled Cheese
|$11.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread. Served with a cup of piping hot tomato soup.
|Soft Pretzel
|$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
More about Crust Pizza Co.
PIZZA
Crust Pizza Co.
9920 GASTON RD, KATY
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
|Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
|10" Chz
|$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
More about Shevere Bar
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Shevere Bar
25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy
|Popular items
|Arroz Chino ( Chinese Fried Rice)
|$9.99
Chinese fried rice venezuelan style, with veggies and protein of your choice.
|Pollo agridulce (Sweet and Sour Chicken)
|$11.99
Deep fried chicken with sweet and sour Chinese sauce, onions and bell peppers.
|Lumpias (Egg Rolls)
|$3.99
Egg rolls Filled with veggies and bbq pork