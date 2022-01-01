Katy bars & lounges you'll love

Katy restaurants
Toast
  •
  Katy
  •
  Bars & Lounges

Must-try bars & lounges in Katy

Mo's Irish Pub image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

23511 Katy Freeway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boneless Wings$11.00
Great tasting and easy to eat! Tossed in your choice of Mo’s Spicy Buffalo, Sesame Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy Jameson Glaze, or Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ. Served with your choice of buttermilk ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks.
Triple Grilled Cheese$11.50
Cheddar, American and Swiss cheeses with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato and avocado grilled between sliced sourdough bread. Served with a cup of piping hot tomato soup.
Soft Pretzel$10.00
A warm soft jumbo pretzel lightly salted and baked served with Mo’s Zesty 4-cheese sauce & honey mustard.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Crust Pizza Co. image

PIZZA

Crust Pizza Co.

9920 GASTON RD, KATY

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
10" Chz$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Shevere Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Shevere Bar

25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy

Avg 4.4 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz Chino ( Chinese Fried Rice)$9.99
Chinese fried rice venezuelan style, with veggies and protein of your choice.
Pollo agridulce (Sweet and Sour Chicken)$11.99
Deep fried chicken with sweet and sour Chinese sauce, onions and bell peppers.
Lumpias (Egg Rolls)$3.99
Egg rolls Filled with veggies and bbq pork
More about Shevere Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Brewskis Pub and Patio Katy

20940 Katy Freeway Suite I, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brewskis Pub and Patio Katy
Restaurant banner

 

Santiago's Latin Kitchen & Bar

25551 Kingsland Blvd Bld C Ste 102, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Santiago's Latin Kitchen & Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Katy

Tacos

Egg Rolls

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Gumbo

Fried Rice

Cheese Fries

Salmon

