Katy cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Katy
More about Sweet Paris
Sweet Paris
23501 CINCO RANCH BLVD SUITE S-120, KATY
|Popular items
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|Chicken Carbonara
|$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
|Le Mexicain
|$10.95
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, refried beans, cumin and cinnamon spiced carnitas, topped with chipotle sauce, crema, avocado, & cilantro
More about YELO
YELO
23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B3, Katy
|Popular items
|Special Cold-Cut Combo Banh Mi
|$7.50
Chinese BBQ Pork Belly | Ham | Cha Lua (Vietnamese steamed pork roll) | house-made pâté | cucumber | jalapeno | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | house-made garlic aioli | cilantro
|Banh Mi - Curry Chicken
|$7.50
Curry Chicken | house-made garlic aioli | cucumber | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | cilantro | chicken curry sauce for dipping
|Crispy Seasoned Tofu Banh Mi
|$7.00
YELO-seasoned crispy tofu | cucumber | jalapeno | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | house-made garlic aioli | peanut hoisin sambal | cilantro