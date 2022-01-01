Katy cafés you'll love

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Katy
  • /
  • Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Must-try cafés in Katy

Sweet Paris image

 

Sweet Paris

23501 CINCO RANCH BLVD SUITE S-120, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
Chicken Carbonara$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
Le Mexicain$10.95
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, refried beans, cumin and cinnamon spiced carnitas, topped with chipotle sauce, crema, avocado, & cilantro
More about Sweet Paris
YELO image

 

YELO

23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B3, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Special Cold-Cut Combo Banh Mi$7.50
Chinese BBQ Pork Belly | Ham | Cha Lua (Vietnamese steamed pork roll) | house-made pâté | cucumber | jalapeno | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | house-made garlic aioli | cilantro
Banh Mi - Curry Chicken$7.50
Curry Chicken | house-made garlic aioli | cucumber | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | cilantro | chicken curry sauce for dipping
Crispy Seasoned Tofu Banh Mi$7.00
YELO-seasoned crispy tofu | cucumber | jalapeno | pickled carrot/papaya slaw | house-made garlic aioli | peanut hoisin sambal | cilantro
More about YELO

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Katy

Tacos

Egg Rolls

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Gumbo

Fried Rice

Cheese Fries

Salmon

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston