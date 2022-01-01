Katy Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Katy

Mi Pueblito image

 

Mi Pueblito

402 S GRAND PKWY 102, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bandeja Paisa Mediana$14.65
Medium grilled steak, pork belly, pork sausage, rice, one choice of red beans, black beans, or lentils, fried egg, fried ripe plantain, or fried green plantain, avocado and corn patty
Mi Pueblito Kids$7.98
One choice of grilled steak, or chicken breast, or pork belly, or pork sausage, or fried egg, served with rice, red beans, or black beans, or lentils, and fried ripe plantain, or fried green plantain, or corn patty
Empanada De Carne$1.90
Deep fried corn masa pie stuffed with beef filling
More about Mi Pueblito
Shevere Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Shevere Bar

25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy

Avg 4.4 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz Chino ( Chinese Fried Rice)$9.99
Chinese fried rice venezuelan style, with veggies and protein of your choice.
Pollo agridulce (Sweet and Sour Chicken)$11.99
Deep fried chicken with sweet and sour Chinese sauce, onions and bell peppers.
Lumpias (Egg Rolls)$3.99
Egg rolls Filled with veggies and bbq pork
More about Shevere Bar
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.75
Grilled shrimp taco topped with grilled onions & shredded cheese
2. Egg & Bacon Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
13. Carnita Taco$3.75
slow cooked & crisped pork
topped with fresh cilantro & onion
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine image

 

Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine

2004 South Mason Road Ste D, KATY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada$14.99
Tender black-angus skirt beef charbroiled to taste
Churrasco Steak$20.99
Grilled Angus skirt steak cooked to requested temperature, topped with sauté creamy mushroom sauce
More about Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine
Alegria Brazilian Grill image

 

Alegria Brazilian Grill

24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Alegria Brazilian Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Santiago's Latin Kitchen & Bar

25551 Kingsland Blvd Bld C Ste 102, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Santiago's Latin Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Maxi Arepa

24811 Katy Freeway, Katy

Avg 4 (18 reviews)
Takeout
More about Maxi Arepa

