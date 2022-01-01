Katy Latin American restaurants you'll love
Mi Pueblito
402 S GRAND PKWY 102, Katy
|Popular items
|Bandeja Paisa Mediana
|$14.65
Medium grilled steak, pork belly, pork sausage, rice, one choice of red beans, black beans, or lentils, fried egg, fried ripe plantain, or fried green plantain, avocado and corn patty
|Mi Pueblito Kids
|$7.98
One choice of grilled steak, or chicken breast, or pork belly, or pork sausage, or fried egg, served with rice, red beans, or black beans, or lentils, and fried ripe plantain, or fried green plantain, or corn patty
|Empanada De Carne
|$1.90
Deep fried corn masa pie stuffed with beef filling
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Shevere Bar
25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy
|Popular items
|Arroz Chino ( Chinese Fried Rice)
|$9.99
Chinese fried rice venezuelan style, with veggies and protein of your choice.
|Pollo agridulce (Sweet and Sour Chicken)
|$11.99
Deep fried chicken with sweet and sour Chinese sauce, onions and bell peppers.
|Lumpias (Egg Rolls)
|$3.99
Egg rolls Filled with veggies and bbq pork
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston
|Popular items
|19. Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
Grilled shrimp taco topped with grilled onions & shredded cheese
|2. Egg & Bacon Taco
|$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
|13. Carnita Taco
|$3.75
slow cooked & crisped pork
topped with fresh cilantro & onion
Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine
2004 South Mason Road Ste D, KATY
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$14.99
Tender black-angus skirt beef charbroiled to taste
|Churrasco Steak
|$20.99
Grilled Angus skirt steak cooked to requested temperature, topped with sauté creamy mushroom sauce
Santiago's Latin Kitchen & Bar
25551 Kingsland Blvd Bld C Ste 102, Katy