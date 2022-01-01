Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arepas in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve arepas

Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine image

 

Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine - 2004 South Mason Road Ste D

2004 South Mason Road Ste D, KATY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arepa con Queso y Carne$8.99
White corn patty topped with mozzarella cheese and beef
More about Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine - 2004 South Mason Road Ste D
Item pic

 

Mi Pueblito - - Katy

402 S GRAND PKWY 102, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arepa Plain$2.50
Plain deep fried corn patty
Arepas Pequeñas (Corn Patty)$3.15
Arepa Con Carne Mechada Y Queso$7.95
Grilled corn patty with grill steak and cheese
More about Mi Pueblito - - Katy
Restaurant banner

 

Maxi Arepa - Katy

24811 Katy Freeway, Katy

Avg 4 (18 reviews)
Takeout
AREPAS CARNE$10.90
AREPAS POLLO$9.90
AREPAS MIXTA$10.90
More about Maxi Arepa - Katy

