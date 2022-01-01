Arepas in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve arepas
More about Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine - 2004 South Mason Road Ste D
Palma De Cera Latin Cuisine - 2004 South Mason Road Ste D
2004 South Mason Road Ste D, KATY
|Arepa con Queso y Carne
|$8.99
White corn patty topped with mozzarella cheese and beef
More about Mi Pueblito - - Katy
Mi Pueblito - - Katy
402 S GRAND PKWY 102, Katy
|Arepa Plain
|$2.50
Plain deep fried corn patty
|Arepas Pequeñas (Corn Patty)
|$3.15
|Arepa Con Carne Mechada Y Queso
|$7.95
Grilled corn patty with grill steak and cheese