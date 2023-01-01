Baked ziti in Katy
20900 Katy Fwy, Katy
|Baked Ziti
|$15.00
Fresh penne pasta tossed in Russo's homemade marinara sauce and ricotta cheese topped with Wisconsin mozzarella and baked.
|#Lunch Baked Ziti
|$12.95
|Family Baked Ziti - Half Tray
|$89.95
Fresh penne pasta tossed in
Russo's homemade marinara sauce
and ricotta cheese topped with
Wisconsin mozzarella baked with a tray of house salad and garlic bread.