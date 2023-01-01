Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve baked ziti

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Westgreen

20900 Katy Fwy, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Ziti$15.00
Fresh penne pasta tossed in Russo's homemade marinara sauce and ricotta cheese topped with Wisconsin mozzarella and baked.
#Lunch Baked Ziti$12.95
Fresh penne pasta tossed in Russo's homemade marinara sauce and ricotta cheese topped with Wisconsin mozzarella and baked.
Family Baked Ziti - Half Tray$89.95
Fresh penne pasta tossed in
Russo's homemade marinara sauce
and ricotta cheese topped with
Wisconsin mozzarella baked with a tray of house salad and garlic bread.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Westgreen
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Katy Reserve

1708 SPRING GREEN BLVD, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Ziti$15.00
Fresh penne pasta tossed in Russo's homemade marinara sauce and ricotta cheese topped with Wisconsin mozzarella and baked.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Katy Reserve

