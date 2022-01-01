Beef short ribs in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve beef short ribs
More about Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy
Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy
414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy
|Short Rib Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.50
Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with short rib, eye round , beef shank , steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.
|Short Rib Phở Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.50
Classic Beef noodle soup combination with short rib , eye round, brisket, soft tendon , fatty brisket , tripe and meatballs.
More about TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL - KATY
TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL - KATY
5530 FRY RD, KATY
