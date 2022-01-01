Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve beef soup

Item pic

 

Triple S Pho & Grill

414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Traditional Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$12.95
Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with beef shank , tendon, steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.
Short Rib Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$14.50
Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with short rib, eye round , beef shank , steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.
More about Triple S Pho & Grill
Shevere Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Shevere Bar

25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy

Avg 4.4 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sancocho Criollo (Beef soup Bowl)$14.99
More about Shevere Bar
Item pic

 

YELO

23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B3, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
One noodle beef noodle soup$13.00
Pull by order | tomato base bone broth | Sliced beef shank
More about YELO

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Cappuccino

Gumbo

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Pitas

Chicken Tikka Masala

Waffles

Chicken Soup

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston