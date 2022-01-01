Beef soup in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve beef soup
More about Triple S Pho & Grill
Triple S Pho & Grill
414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy
|Traditional Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with beef shank , tendon, steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.
|Short Rib Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.50
Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with short rib, eye round , beef shank , steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.
More about Shevere Bar
Shevere Bar
25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy
|Sancocho Criollo (Beef soup Bowl)
|$14.99