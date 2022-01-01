Buffalo burgers in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve buffalo burgers
Joy Love Burgers - Mason
1801 North Mason Road, Katy
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Burger
|$10.95
Buffalo chicken tender, mayonnaise, tater tots, and tomatoes on a homemade bun
Craft Burger Katy - 348 South Mason Road Katy Texas 77450
21945 Katy Freeway Suite C, Katy
|BUFFALO BLEU CHEESE MUSHROOM BURGER
|$12.50
Locally Sourced All Natural Black Angus Beef Marinated Mushrooms . Creole Mustard Aioli .Tomato Lettuce . Crispy Onions . Bu alo Sauce . Bleu Cheese