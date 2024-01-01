Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken tenders in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Katy
  • /
  • Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Katy restaurants that serve buffalo chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Joy Love Burgers - Mason

1801 North Mason Road, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4 pc Buffalo Chicken Tenders Combo$14.45
4 pieces of crispy fried tenders dipped in our signature house buffalo sauce served with fries, salad, homemade toasted bread, and a drink
*Waffle fries pictured are an add on.
4 pc Buffalo Chicken Tenders$10.95
More about Joy Love Burgers - Mason
Item pic

 

Brett's BBQ Shop - ~ The Only 2021 Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ Joint in Katy, Texas!

25220 Kingsland Blvd, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
JULY 27 - 10" BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER SUB$17.00
**available July 27 ONLY. pickup is 11AM-6PM**
10" of house breaded and fried chicken tenders, cheese, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce.
served with waffle fries or fried okra.
More about Brett's BBQ Shop - ~ The Only 2021 Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ Joint in Katy, Texas!

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Lassi

Steak Salad

Miso Soup

Rice Noodles

Bread Pudding

Cheese Enchiladas

Nachos

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (901 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (538 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (108 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1060 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston