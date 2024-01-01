Buffalo chicken tenders in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve buffalo chicken tenders
More about Joy Love Burgers - Mason
Joy Love Burgers - Mason
1801 North Mason Road, Katy
|4 pc Buffalo Chicken Tenders Combo
|$14.45
4 pieces of crispy fried tenders dipped in our signature house buffalo sauce served with fries, salad, homemade toasted bread, and a drink
*Waffle fries pictured are an add on.
|4 pc Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
More about Brett's BBQ Shop - ~ The Only 2021 Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ Joint in Katy, Texas!
Brett's BBQ Shop - ~ The Only 2021 Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ Joint in Katy, Texas!
25220 Kingsland Blvd, Katy
|JULY 27 - 10" BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER SUB
|$17.00
**available July 27 ONLY. pickup is 11AM-6PM**
10" of house breaded and fried chicken tenders, cheese, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce.
served with waffle fries or fried okra.