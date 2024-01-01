Buffalo chicken wraps in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Local Table - Cinco Ranch
Local Table - Cinco Ranch
24033 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy
|Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Whole wheat tortilla, mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, feta jalapeno ranch
More about Crafted Kitchen And Taps
Crafted Kitchen And Taps
1443 Fm 1463, Katy
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce and wrapped in a garlic tortilla with romaine lettuce, fresh Roma tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.