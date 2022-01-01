Burritos in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve burritos
More about Grab N Go Tacos
Grab N Go Tacos
94 W. Grand Parkway S. #200, Katy
|California Burrito
|$8.99
|Texas Burrito
|$8.99
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston
|10. El Rey Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
scrambled eggs, bacon, potato, re-fried beans & cheese
|Cuban Vegan Burrito
|$7.99
plantains, black beans, avocado, white rice & pico de gallo
|52. Giant Burrito
|$10.99
Served a lo Cubano or a la Mexicana
Cubano: choice of fajita meat with plantains, black beans, white rice and sour cream
Mexicana: choice of fajita meat with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, charro beans & shredded cheese