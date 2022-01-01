Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Katy

Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy

Avg 4 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.29
More about Orleans Seafood Kitchen
Crab Cakes image

 

The Rouxpour

2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$23.00
Two oven baked lump crab cakes on a bed of spring mix with remoulade
Chocolate Cake$10.00
Sinful chocolate cake with chunks of cheesecake. Topped with sliced almonds & shaved chocolate
More about The Rouxpour
Item pic

 

Dim Sum Box

1223 Grand West Blvd B107, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panfried Turnip Cake$4.75
Panfried Turnip Cake with Chinese Sausage, Daikon & Dry Shrimp (3pcs)
More about Dim Sum Box
Item pic

 

Tony's Italian Deli

6825 S. Fry Rd #500, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Lemon Cream Cake$5.95
Carrot Cake$5.95
More about Tony's Italian Deli
Item pic

 

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar

2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake$14.00
lump crab cake, roumulade and lemon
Carrot Cake$9.00
Chocolate Cake$9.00
Topped with chocolate ganache and strawberries
More about The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
Wing Snob image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

3902 North Fry Rd, Katy

Avg 4.6 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$4.99
More about Wing Snob
Ginger Thai image

 

Ginger Thai

27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Cakes$9.00
More about Ginger Thai
Item pic

 

Armani Pizza & Pasta

6868 S Mason Rd, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Cream Cake$6.99
Strawberry Cheese Cake$3.99
Cherry Cheese Cake$3.99
More about Armani Pizza & Pasta
Craft Burger Katy image

 

Craft Burger Katy

21945 Katy Freeway Suite C, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Confetti Cake$11.00
More about Craft Burger Katy

