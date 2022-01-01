Cake in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve cake
More about Orleans Seafood Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Orleans Seafood Kitchen
20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy
|**Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.29
More about The Rouxpour
The Rouxpour
2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300, KATY
|Crab Cakes
|$23.00
Two oven baked lump crab cakes on a bed of spring mix with remoulade
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
Sinful chocolate cake with chunks of cheesecake. Topped with sliced almonds & shaved chocolate
More about Dim Sum Box
Dim Sum Box
1223 Grand West Blvd B107, HOUSTON
|Panfried Turnip Cake
|$4.75
Panfried Turnip Cake with Chinese Sausage, Daikon & Dry Shrimp (3pcs)
More about Tony's Italian Deli
Tony's Italian Deli
6825 S. Fry Rd #500, Katy
|Italian Lemon Cream Cake
|$5.95
|Carrot Cake
|$5.95
More about The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy
|Crab Cake
|$14.00
lump crab cake, roumulade and lemon
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Topped with chocolate ganache and strawberries
More about Wing Snob
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
3902 North Fry Rd, Katy
|Carrot Cake
|$4.99
More about Armani Pizza & Pasta
Armani Pizza & Pasta
6868 S Mason Rd, Katy
|Italian Cream Cake
|$6.99
|Strawberry Cheese Cake
|$3.99
|Cherry Cheese Cake
|$3.99