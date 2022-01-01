Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Phat Eatery

23119 Colonial Parkway, Katy

Avg 4.6 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salt and Pepper Calamari$16.00
13 spice, lightly battered, sriracha, pepper, onion
More about Phat Eatery
Item pic

 

Dim Sum Box

1223 Grand West Blvd B107, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(New) Fried Calamari$7.45
Fried Calamari w/ Fung Pao Seasoning
More about Dim Sum Box
Item pic

 

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar

2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$16.00
fried calamari with marinara sauce
More about The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Elyson Cafe

23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$8.99
Tender wild caught squid with marinara or homestyle ranch
More about Elyson Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Caprese Paninis

Brisket

Egg Custard

Grilled Chicken

Custard

Pretzels

Fried Pickles

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston