Cannolis in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve cannolis

Crown Pizza Katy

6191 Highway Boulevard, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CANNOLI$3.95
More about Crown Pizza Katy
Panino's

6825 S. Fry Rd #500, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Chocolate Flavored Cannoli$4.29
Chocolate Flavored Cannoli$4.29
Cannoli$3.29
Italian pastry filled with sweet cream and ricotta cheese.
More about Panino's

