Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Katy
/
Katy
/
Cannolis
Katy restaurants that serve cannolis
Crown Pizza Katy
6191 Highway Boulevard, Katy
No reviews yet
CANNOLI
$3.95
More about Crown Pizza Katy
Panino's
6825 S. Fry Rd #500, Katy
No reviews yet
Raspberry Chocolate Flavored Cannoli
$4.29
Chocolate Flavored Cannoli
$4.29
Cannoli
$3.29
Italian pastry filled with sweet cream and ricotta cheese.
More about Panino's
Browse other tasty dishes in Katy
Chicken Salad
Tikka Masala
Chicken Wraps
Hot Chocolate
Cheesecake
Reuben
Fajitas
Eel
More near Katy to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1052 restaurants)
Sugar Land
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Tomball
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Missouri City
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Bellaire
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Stafford
No reviews yet
Fulshear
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1052 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(50 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(657 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(378 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(835 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston