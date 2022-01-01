Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Elyson Cafe

23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$3.25
More about Elyson Cafe
Sweet Paris image

 

Sweet Paris

23501 CINCO RANCH BLVD SUITE S-120, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Spiced Chai Latte$4.25
More about Sweet Paris

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Pepperoni Pizza

Thai Tea

Cappuccino

Po Boy

Spaghetti

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Cake

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston