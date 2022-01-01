Chef salad in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Tony's Italian Deli
Tony's Italian Deli
6825 S. Fry Rd #500, Katy
|Chef Salad
|$9.95
Maple Ham, Roasted Turkey, Hard Boiled Egg, Apple Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, with House Italian, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Armani Pizza & Pasta
Armani Pizza & Pasta
6868 S Mason Rd, Katy
|MED Chef Salad
|$6.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, black olives, cheese, ham. Canadian bacon & chopped pepperoni
|LG Chef Salad
|$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, black olives, cheese, ham. Canadian bacon & chopped pepperoni