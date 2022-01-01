Chicken fajitas in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Grab N Go Tacos
Grab N Go Tacos
94 W. Grand Parkway S. #200, Katy
|Party Pack: Fajita Chicken with Grilled Onions & Peppers
|$31.99
|Chicken Fajita Street Taco
|$1.75
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston
|26. Chicken Fajita Torta
|$8.99
Chicken fajita topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream all served on toasted bolillo bread
|44. Chicken Fajita Plate
|$12.99
Chicken Fajita served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas
|16. Chicken Fajita Taco
|$3.99
Chicken fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings