Chicken pizza in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve chicken pizza
BIG Z’s Pizza House & Brew
2004 S Mason Rd A1, Katy
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
RASOI & Oh! Pizza
4603 FM 1463 STE 500, KATY
|Chicken Schezwan Pizza (12")
|$15.99
Grilled Chicken, Onions, Mix Bell Peppers, Jalapenos with Indian Twisted Schezwan Sauce, spices and Cheese
|Chicken 65 Pizza (12")
|$15.99
Chicken 65, mix olives, roasted red bell peppers, onions with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and cheese
|Chicken Alfredo Pizza (12")
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, onions, mixed bell peppers, mixed olives, tomato with Alfredo Sauce and cheese