Chicken salad in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve chicken salad

Orleans Seafood Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy

Avg 4 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**Grilled Chicken Salad$11.49
Grilled chicken, apples, oranges, pecans, bleu cheese, red onions w/ a honey cider vinaigrette.
More about Orleans Seafood Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Rouxpour

2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Candied Pecan Chicken Salad$20.00
Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bourbon glazed candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken & white shallot vinaigrette 16
ADD Chicken + 7 | Salmon  + 10 | Shrimp  + 8 | 4 oz Filet + 15
More about The Rouxpour
Item pic

 

Tony's Italian Deli

6825 S. Fry Rd #500, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad SIDE$5.95
Chicken Salad Salad$9.95
Chicken Salad, Apple Bacon, Spring Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes & American Cheese, with House Italian, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Tony's Italian Deli
Item pic

 

Craft Burger Katy

21945 Katy Freeway Suite C, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
Mixed Greens . Tomatoes . Avocado Chopped Bacon . Boilded EGG, Buttermilk Fried Chicken . Buttermilk Ranch
More about Craft Burger Katy
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
56. Kale Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, kale, light cabbage, topped with pistachios, cranberries, an aioli/vinaigrette dressing
55. Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

