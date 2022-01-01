Chicken salad in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Orleans Seafood Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Orleans Seafood Kitchen
20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy
|**Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.49
Grilled chicken, apples, oranges, pecans, bleu cheese, red onions w/ a honey cider vinaigrette.
More about The Rouxpour
The Rouxpour
2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300, KATY
|Candied Pecan Chicken Salad
|$20.00
Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bourbon glazed candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken & white shallot vinaigrette 16
ADD Chicken + 7 | Salmon + 10 | Shrimp + 8 | 4 oz Filet + 15
More about Tony's Italian Deli
Tony's Italian Deli
6825 S. Fry Rd #500, Katy
|Chicken Salad SIDE
|$5.95
|Chicken Salad Salad
|$9.95
Chicken Salad, Apple Bacon, Spring Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes & American Cheese, with House Italian, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Craft Burger Katy
Craft Burger Katy
21945 Katy Freeway Suite C, Katy
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.00
Mixed Greens . Tomatoes . Avocado Chopped Bacon . Boilded EGG, Buttermilk Fried Chicken . Buttermilk Ranch
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston
|56. Kale Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, kale, light cabbage, topped with pistachios, cranberries, an aioli/vinaigrette dressing
|55. Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette