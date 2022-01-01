Chicken sandwiches in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Rouxpour
2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300, KATY
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Chicken breast, grilled or blackened, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese & mayo
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and cilantro ranch aioli on grilled brioche bun