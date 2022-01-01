Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Rouxpour

2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Chicken breast, grilled or blackened, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese & mayo
Item pic

 

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar

2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and cilantro ranch aioli on grilled brioche bun
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
39. Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Grilled chicken & veggies, topped with swiss cheese, served on a toasted baguette
