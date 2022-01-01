Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken satay in
Katy
/
Katy
/
Chicken Satay
Katy restaurants that serve chicken satay
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Phat Eatery
23119 Colonial Parkway, Katy
Avg 4.6
(1793 reviews)
Satay Skewers Chicken (4)
$10.00
Chicken or beef, cucumber, onion, peanut satay sauce-CHARCOAL GRILLED TO ORDER, approx. 15min.
More about Phat Eatery
Ginger Thai
27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy
No reviews yet
Chicken Satay
$9.00
More about Ginger Thai
