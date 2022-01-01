Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

The Social Pub and Grill- Katy

1721 Spring Green Blvd #700, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Plate$14.99
Our made to order hand battered chicken Tenders served with fries. Tossed in wing sauce for .75 extra
Orleans Seafood Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy

Avg 4 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**Med Chicken Tenders$8.49
5 Tenderloins Served w/French Fries
Item pic

 

The Rouxpour

2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with your choice of French fries or sweet potato fries
Chicken Tenders image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

23511 Katy Freeway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Hand battered fresh chicken tenders served with seasoned French fries.
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar

2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries
Item pic

 

Elyson Cafe

23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Basket$11.99
Four fried chicken tenderloins served with French fries, Texas toast, and honey-dijon mustard dipping sauce
Chicken Tenders$7.99
Chicken Tenders with choice of French Fries, Chips or Small Fruit Cup. Includes kids drink.
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

3902 North Fry Rd, Katy

Avg 4.6 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal$8.99
Includes 3 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink.
7pc Beyond Chicken Tenders$13.79
Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones, and yes, they're delicious!
9pc Beyond Chicken Tenders$17.49
Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones, and yes, they're delicious!
Consumer pic

 

Kabob Korner Katy

557 South Mason Rd, katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders (2 pcs)kids$6.00
served with fries
Craft Burger Katy image

 

Craft Burger Katy

21945 Katy Freeway Suite C, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids chicken tender meal$9.00
NASHVILLE CHICKEN TENDERS$6.75
HAND BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS$5.75
All Natural Locally Sourced Chicken
