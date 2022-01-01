Chicken tenders in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about The Social Pub and Grill- Katy
The Social Pub and Grill- Katy
1721 Spring Green Blvd #700, Katy
|Chicken Tender Plate
|$14.99
Our made to order hand battered chicken Tenders served with fries. Tossed in wing sauce for .75 extra
More about Orleans Seafood Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Orleans Seafood Kitchen
20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy
|**Med Chicken Tenders
|$8.49
5 Tenderloins Served w/French Fries
More about The Rouxpour
The Rouxpour
2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300, KATY
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.99
Served with your choice of French fries or sweet potato fries
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Mo's Irish Pub
23511 Katy Freeway, Katy
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Fresh, never frozen, hand-battered chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce. Delicious!
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
Hand battered fresh chicken tenders served with seasoned French fries.
More about The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy
|Kids Chicken Tenders with Fries
More about Elyson Cafe
Elyson Cafe
23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.99
Four fried chicken tenderloins served with French fries, Texas toast, and honey-dijon mustard dipping sauce
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
Chicken Tenders with choice of French Fries, Chips or Small Fruit Cup. Includes kids drink.
More about Wing Snob
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
3902 North Fry Rd, Katy
|3pc Beyond Chicken Tenders Meal Deal
|$8.99
Includes 3 plant-based chicken tenders, a side of fries OR veggies & a 22oz Pepsi fountain drink.
|7pc Beyond Chicken Tenders
|$13.79
Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones, and yes, they're delicious!
|9pc Beyond Chicken Tenders
|$17.49
Beyond Chicken Tenders are made of simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones, and yes, they're delicious!
More about Kabob Korner Katy
Kabob Korner Katy
557 South Mason Rd, katy
|Chicken Tenders (2 pcs)kids
|$6.00
served with fries