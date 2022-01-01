Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken teriyaki in
Katy
/
Katy
/
Chicken Teriyaki
Katy restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
Elyson Cafe
23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy
No reviews yet
Teriyaki Chicken
$11.99
Grilled chicken, baby corn, carrots, green onion and teriyaki sauce over rice
More about Elyson Cafe
Ginger Thai
27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy
No reviews yet
Chicken Teriyaki
$17.00
More about Ginger Thai
Browse other tasty dishes in Katy
Chicken Satay
Chicken Curry
Fried Pickles
Teriyaki Chicken
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
Fajitas
Chicken Pitas
More near Katy to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Sugar Land
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Tomball
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Missouri City
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Bellaire
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Fulshear
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stafford
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston