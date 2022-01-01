Chicken tikka in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about Kabob Korner Katy
Kabob Korner Katy
557 South Mason Rd, katy
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$13.00
Chicken Tikka Masala is made with yogurt marinated chicken, skewered and chargrilled for incredible bbq flavours
|CHICKEN TIKKA LEG
|$8.00
Chicken leg quarter marinated with traditional Pakistani spices and yogurt then grilled to perfection.
|CHICKEN TIKKA BREAST
|$10.00
Chicken breast marinated with traditional Pakistani spices and yogurt then grilled to perfection.