Chicken tikka in Katy

Item pic

 

Kabob Korner Katy

557 South Mason Rd, katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$13.00
Chicken Tikka Masala is made with yogurt marinated chicken, skewered and chargrilled for incredible bbq flavours
CHICKEN TIKKA LEG$8.00
Chicken leg quarter marinated with traditional Pakistani spices and yogurt then grilled to perfection.
CHICKEN TIKKA BREAST$10.00
Chicken breast marinated with traditional Pakistani spices and yogurt then grilled to perfection.
More about Kabob Korner Katy
Restaurant banner

 

RASOI

4603 FM 1463 STE 500, KATY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Chicken Tikka Leg$12.99
More about RASOI

