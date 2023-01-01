Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
Katy
/
Katy
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Katy restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Luce Avenue Coffee Roasters - Katy - 25675 Nelson Way
25675 Nelson Way, Katy
No reviews yet
CINNAMON ROLL
$4.75
More about Luce Avenue Coffee Roasters - Katy - 25675 Nelson Way
PIZZA
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
9920 GASTON RD, KATY
Avg 4.6
(880 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll Dipping Sticks
$6.00
More about Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
Browse other tasty dishes in Katy
Seafood Gumbo
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Fried Steaks
Teriyaki Salmon
Papaya Salad
Curry Chicken
Hot Chocolate
More near Katy to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1127 restaurants)
Sugar Land
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.5
(45 restaurants)
Tomball
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Missouri City
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Bellaire
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Fulshear
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Stafford
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1127 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(686 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(396 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(868 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston