Cobb salad in Katy

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Orleans Seafood Kitchen
20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy
|**Cajun Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Blackened chicken, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, eggs, tomato, green onions w/ creole Dijon dressing.
Elyson Cafe
23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy
|Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Chopped iceberg lettuce and romaine lettuce, sliced egg, applewood smoked bacon crumbles, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and blue cheese crumbles with homestyle ranch dressing.