Cobb salad in Katy

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy

Avg 4 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**Cajun Cobb Salad$11.99
Blackened chicken, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, eggs, tomato, green onions w/ creole Dijon dressing.
More about Orleans Seafood Kitchen
Elyson Cafe

23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.99
Chopped iceberg lettuce and romaine lettuce, sliced egg, applewood smoked bacon crumbles, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and blue cheese crumbles with homestyle ranch dressing.
More about Elyson Cafe
Sweet Paris

23501 CINCO RANCH BLVD SUITE S-120, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.75
spring mix, hard boiled eggs, basil infused cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, corn salad, with dijon vinaigrette
More about Sweet Paris

