Dumplings in Katy

Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve dumplings

Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings image

 

Kizuki - Katy

23220 GRAND CIRCLE BLVD, STE 140, KATY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
More about Kizuki - Katy
Item pic

 

Dim Sum Box

1223 Grand West Blvd B107, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ha Gow Shrimp Dumplings$5.85
Steamed Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs)
Shao Mai (Shrimp & Pork) Dumplings$5.85
Steamed Shrimp, Pork & Shitake Mushrooms Dumplings (4 pcs)
Fried Shrimp Dumplings$6.85
Fried Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs)
Includes: 1 Sweet Mayonnaise Sauce
More about Dim Sum Box
Ginger Thai image

 

Ginger Thai

27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dumplings$8.00
More about Ginger Thai
YELO image

 

YELO

23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B3, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggies Dumpling$6.00
Spinach | Green bean noodle | wood ear | Shredded fried egg
Shrimp Dumpling$8.00
Jumbo crystal shrimp
More about YELO

