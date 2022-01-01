Dumplings in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve dumplings
Kizuki - Katy
23220 GRAND CIRCLE BLVD, STE 140, KATY
|Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
|$7.00
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
Dim Sum Box
1223 Grand West Blvd B107, HOUSTON
|Ha Gow Shrimp Dumplings
|$5.85
Steamed Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs)
|Shao Mai (Shrimp & Pork) Dumplings
|$5.85
Steamed Shrimp, Pork & Shitake Mushrooms Dumplings (4 pcs)
|Fried Shrimp Dumplings
|$6.85
Fried Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs)
Includes: 1 Sweet Mayonnaise Sauce