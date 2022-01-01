Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve egg rolls

Sucking Good Crawfish & More image

SEAFOOD

Sucking Good Crawfish & More

19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K, Katy

Avg 3 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Promotional egg rolls
Boudin Egg Rolls (2)$6.99
More about Sucking Good Crawfish & More
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy

Avg 4 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**Boudin Egg Rolls$3.99
Monterey jack cheese stuffed in boudin served with Remoulade
More about Orleans Seafood Kitchen
Item pic

 

Triple S Pho & Grill

414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Egg Roll (3)$5.95
Hand-crafted eggrolls with shirmp, pork, chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root.
Garnish: lettuce, pickle carrot.
Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
More about Triple S Pho & Grill
Ginger Thai image

 

Ginger Thai

27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Rolls$8.00
More about Ginger Thai

