Egg rolls in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve egg rolls
SEAFOOD
Sucking Good Crawfish & More
19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K, Katy
|Promotional egg rolls
|Boudin Egg Rolls (2)
|$6.99
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Orleans Seafood Kitchen
20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy
|**Boudin Egg Rolls
|$3.99
Monterey jack cheese stuffed in boudin served with Remoulade
Triple S Pho & Grill
414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy
|Crispy Egg Roll (3)
|$5.95
Hand-crafted eggrolls with shirmp, pork, chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root.
Garnish: lettuce, pickle carrot.
Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce.