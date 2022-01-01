Fajitas in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve fajitas
Grab N Go Tacos
94 W. Grand Parkway S. #200, Katy
|Party Pack: Fajita Steak with Grilled Onion & Peppers
|$37.99
|Party Pack: Fajita Chicken with Grilled Onions & Peppers
|$31.99
|Fajita Lettuce Wraps
|$8.99
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston
|25. Beef Fajita Torta
|$9.50
Beef fajita topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream all served on toasted bolillo bread
|26. Chicken Fajita Torta
|$8.99
Chicken fajita topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream all served on toasted bolillo bread
|44. Chicken Fajita Plate
|$12.99
Chicken Fajita served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas