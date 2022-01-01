Filet mignon in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve filet mignon
The Rouxpour
2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300, KATY
|Filet Mignon
|$52.00
8oz. Certified Angus Beef® filet mignon topped with garlic butter. Served with potatoes au gratin & veggie du jour
Add Oscar topping
Triple S Pho & Grill
414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy
|Filet Mignon Phở
Noodle soup with FILET MIGNON BEEF. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno.
|Sizzling Filet Mignon Beef & Egg
|$16.45
Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with garlic, jalapeno, onion egg & pate ,served with bread, lettuce, tomato and cucumber & homemade butter on the side.
|Lemongrass Filet Mignon Beef Vermicelli
|$14.45
Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with lemongrass, garlic, jalapeno, onion , beansprout served with vermicelli salad.