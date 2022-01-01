Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve filet mignon

Item pic

 

The Rouxpour

2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon$52.00
8oz. Certified Angus Beef® filet mignon topped with garlic butter. Served with potatoes au gratin & veggie du jour
Add Oscar topping
More about The Rouxpour
Item pic

 

Triple S Pho & Grill

414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon Phở
Noodle soup with FILET MIGNON BEEF. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno.
Sizzling Filet Mignon Beef & Egg$16.45
Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with garlic, jalapeno, onion egg & pate ,served with bread, lettuce, tomato and cucumber & homemade butter on the side.
Lemongrass Filet Mignon Beef Vermicelli$14.45
Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with lemongrass, garlic, jalapeno, onion , beansprout served with vermicelli salad.
More about Triple S Pho & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Meatball Subs

Beef Noodle Soup

Custard

Fajitas

Quesadillas

Gumbo

Cheese Pizza

Tomato Soup

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston