Fresh spring rolls in Katy

Katy restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Katy
  • /
  • Fresh Spring Rolls

Katy restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls

Item pic

 

Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy

414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Spring Rolls$5.25
Fresh Spring Roll (2)
Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with lettuce, bean sprouts and vermicelli noodle.
Protein Options: Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Beef, Tofu , Veggies.
Dipping Sauce: Peanut sauce or Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Item pic

 

TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL - KATY

5530 FRY RD, KATY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Spring Rolls$5.25
Fresh Spring Roll (2)
Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with lettuce, bean sprouts and vermicelli noodle.
Protein Options: Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Beef, Tofu , Veggies.
Dipping Sauce: Peanut sauce or Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
