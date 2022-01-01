Fried rice in Katy
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Phat Eatery
23119 Colonial Parkway, Katy
|Malaysian Fried Rice
|$17.00
ABF chicken, beef, shrimp, belacan, yuchoy, tomato, and topped with fried egg,fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg
|Sweet Basil Fried Rice
|$14.00
ABF chicken, beef, shrimp, mushroom, fresh basil, fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$15.00
ABF chicken, beef,shrimp,raisin, fresh pineapple,fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg
BB's Tex-Orleans
406 West Grand Parkway South, Park Row
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Ginger Thai
27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.00
|Original Fried Rice
|$14.00
|Basil Fried Rice
|$14.00