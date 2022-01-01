Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve fried rice

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Phat Eatery

23119 Colonial Parkway, Katy

Avg 4.6 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Malaysian Fried Rice$17.00
ABF chicken, beef, shrimp, belacan, yuchoy, tomato, and topped with fried egg,fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg
Sweet Basil Fried Rice$14.00
ABF chicken, beef, shrimp, mushroom, fresh basil, fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
ABF chicken, beef,shrimp,raisin, fresh pineapple,fresh beet, green peas, onion, egg
More about Phat Eatery
BB's Tex-Orleans

406 West Grand Parkway South, Park Row

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Ginger Thai

27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Original Fried Rice$14.00
Basil Fried Rice$14.00
More about Ginger Thai
RASOI

4603 FM 1463 STE 500, KATY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Schezwan Veg Fried Rice$10.99
Veg Fried Rice$10.99
Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
More about RASOI

