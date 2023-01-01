Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve garlic knots

Garlic Knots image

PIZZA

Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch

9920 GASTON RD, KATY

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Knots$8.00
More about Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Westgreen

20900 Katy Fwy, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffle Garlic Knots$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Westgreen

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Paninis

Mac And Cheese

Pork Chops

Flan

Patty Melts

Wedge Salad

Pork Fried Rice

Fried Ice Cream

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1131 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1131 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston