Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grandma pizza in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve grandma pizza

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Morton Ranch

22811 Morton Ranch Road, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Morton Ranch
Item pic

 

Russos New York Pizzeria And Italian kitchen

1708 SPRING GREEN BLVD, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
More about Russos New York Pizzeria And Italian kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Crab Rolls

Dumplings

Garlic Bread

Brulee

Chicken Pasta

Pad Woon Sen

Yellow Curry

Mac And Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1368 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1368 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (802 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (93 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1005 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (126 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston