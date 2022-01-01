Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve greek salad

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy

Avg 4 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**Greek Salad$12.29
Grilled shrimp, tomatoes, peppers, feta cheese, capers, black olives w/ Greek vinaigrette.
PIZZA

Crust Pizza Co.

9920 GASTON RD, KATY

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Greek Salad$7.00
Elyson Cafe

23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$10.99
Chopped romaine, red onion, feta cheese crumbles, pepperoncini, cucumber, kalamata olives, and tomatoes with Greek feta dressing
Armani Pizza & Pasta

6868 S Mason Rd, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Greek Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, black & green olives, feta cheese & pepperoncini
PERSONAL Greek Salad$3.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, black & green olives, feta cheese & pepperoncini
