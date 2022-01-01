Greek salad in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve greek salad
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Orleans Seafood Kitchen
20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy
|**Greek Salad
|$12.29
Grilled shrimp, tomatoes, peppers, feta cheese, capers, black olives w/ Greek vinaigrette.
PIZZA
Crust Pizza Co.
9920 GASTON RD, KATY
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Elyson Cafe
23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy
|Greek Salad
|$10.99
Chopped romaine, red onion, feta cheese crumbles, pepperoncini, cucumber, kalamata olives, and tomatoes with Greek feta dressing
Armani Pizza & Pasta
6868 S Mason Rd, Katy
|LG Greek Salad
|$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, black & green olives, feta cheese & pepperoncini
|PERSONAL Greek Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, black & green olives, feta cheese & pepperoncini