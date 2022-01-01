Green beans in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve green beans
More about The Social Pub and Grill- Katy
The Social Pub and Grill- Katy
1721 Spring Green Blvd #700, Katy
|Green Beans
|$3.99
Sautéed with salt and pepper in olive oil
More about Orleans Seafood Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Orleans Seafood Kitchen
20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy
|**Green Beans w/Bacon
|$3.99
More about Phat Eatery
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Phat Eatery
23119 Colonial Parkway, Katy
|Organic Green Beans
|$15.00
Choice of Garlic Stir Fried or Belachan sauce