Hummus in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Elyson Cafe

23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus & Pita$7.99
Hummus with olive oil, carrots, celery and pita chips
More about Elyson Cafe
Item pic

 

Kabob Korner Katy

557 South Mason Rd, katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House Hummus$6.00
Chickpeas blended with tahini, olive oil, a hint of garlic and lemon. Served with one naan.
Suggestion: Looking to share? Then add another amazing naan to your order.
Spicy Hummus$6.00
Chickpeas blended with tahini, olive oil, a hint of garlic and lemon. Topped with chili paste. Served with one naan.
Suggestion: Looking to share? Then add another amazing naan to your order.
Hummus W/ Protien$10.00
Now add your favorite protein to the hummus. Served with one Naan!!!
More about Kabob Korner Katy

