Hummus in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve hummus
More about Elyson Cafe
Elyson Cafe
23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy
|Hummus & Pita
|$7.99
Hummus with olive oil, carrots, celery and pita chips
More about Kabob Korner Katy
Kabob Korner Katy
557 South Mason Rd, katy
|House Hummus
|$6.00
Chickpeas blended with tahini, olive oil, a hint of garlic and lemon. Served with one naan.
Suggestion: Looking to share? Then add another amazing naan to your order.
|Spicy Hummus
|$6.00
Chickpeas blended with tahini, olive oil, a hint of garlic and lemon. Topped with chili paste. Served with one naan.
Suggestion: Looking to share? Then add another amazing naan to your order.
|Hummus W/ Protien
|$10.00
Now add your favorite protein to the hummus. Served with one Naan!!!