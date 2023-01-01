Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve karaage

Item pic

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Katy - 23220 Grand Circle BLVD, STE 140

23220 GRAND CIRCLE BLVD, STE 140, KATY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Karaage Don$12.00
唐揚げ丼 Everyone’s favorite chicken karaage on a bed of rice, salad greens, tomatoes and drizzled with our special sesame dressing
Chicken Karaage$6.80
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
Geso Karaage$6.50
イカゲソの唐揚げ Traditional deep-fried squid tentacles with Japanese citrus and chili pepper
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Katy - 23220 Grand Circle BLVD, STE 140
Consumer pic

 

Thai Cuisine Ramen King & Sushi Bar - Cinco Ranch - Katy TX

22764 Westheimer Parkway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A15. Japanese Crispy Chicken (Karaage)$9.99
Crispy fried Japanese chicken popcorn with basil and homemade seasoning.
More about Thai Cuisine Ramen King & Sushi Bar - Cinco Ranch - Katy TX

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Bleu Burgers

Quesadillas

Wontons

Chicken Salad

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Enchiladas

Short Ribs

Panang Curry

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1065 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1065 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (660 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston