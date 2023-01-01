Lasagna in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve lasagna
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Westgreen
20900 Katy Fwy, Katy
|#Lunch Russo's Lasagna
|$12.95
Fresh pasta layered with braised beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.
Armani Pizza & Pasta
6868 South Mason Road, Katy
|Beef Lasagna
|$10.99
Layers of pasta, beef and three cheeses topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella