Massaman curry in Katy

Thai Cuisine Ramen King & Sushi Bar - Cinco Ranch - Katy TX

22764 Westheimer Parkway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
C5. Massaman Curry$16.00
A Thai-style peanut curry sauce with choice of meat, coconut milk, onions, carrot, potatoes and cashew nut.
V11. Massaman Curry$16.99
A Thai style peanut curry sauce with tofu, coconut milk, onions, carrot, potatoes, broccoli, cabbage, snow pea, celery and cashew nut.
Urban Thai Kitchen - 1450 W Grand Pkwy S

1450 W Grand Pkwy S, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Massaman Curry$13.00
Sweet massaman curry paste with potatoes, carrots, onions, and peanuts.
