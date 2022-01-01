Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Miso soup in
Katy
/
Katy
/
Miso Soup
Katy restaurants that serve miso soup
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar
23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Katy
No reviews yet
miso soup
$4.00
shiitake, tofu, green onion
More about Tobiuo Sushi & Bar
Ginger Thai - Katy
27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy
No reviews yet
Small Miso Soup
$6.00
More about Ginger Thai - Katy
