Nachos in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve nachos
More about Sucking Good Crawfish & More
SEAFOOD
Sucking Good Crawfish & More
19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K, Katy
|Crawfish Nachos
|$15.99
comes with homemade chips
More about The Social Pub and Grill- Katy
The Social Pub and Grill- Katy
1721 Spring Green Blvd #700, Katy
|Nachos
|$12.95
Your choice of one meat: Certified Angus Beef, Chicken, Brisket, or Pork on tortilla chips topped with queso, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and homemade guacamole.
|Nachos
|$12.95
Your choice of one meat: Certified Angus Beef, Chicken, Brisket, or Pork on tortilla chips topped with queso, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and homemade guacamole.
More about Grab N Go Tacos
Grab N Go Tacos
94 W. Grand Parkway S. #200, Katy
|Personal Nachos
|$10.99
|Trashcan Nachos
|$21.99
|Kids Nachos
|$4.99
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Mo's Irish Pub
23511 Katy Freeway, Katy
|Pub Nachos
|$10.00
An individual portion of fresh tortilla chips with seasoned ground beef, Mo's zesty cheese sauce, salsa, refried beans, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos and sour cream.
More about The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy
|Nachos
|$14.00
tortilla chips, topped with brisket, queso, jalapenos, pico, guac, sour cream
More about Elyson Cafe
Elyson Cafe
23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy
|Nachos Supreme
|$8.99
Black bean and sweet corn relish, fresh guacamole, sour cream, diced tomato, and jalapenos topped with artisan beer cheese